Come out and support 7News’ Founders Day of Caring Weekend

It’s that time of the year again and WTRF is once again partnering up with another staple organization in the Ohio Valley.

For this year’s Founders Day of Caring weekend, 7News will assist Foster Hope Ohio Valley, who help foster children in need in the area.

Our team will be collecting personal hygiene and comfort items Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations:

  • Reisbecks in Elm Grove
  • Reisbecks in St. Clairsville
  • WTRF-TV headquarters on 16th St. in Wheeling

Vagabond Kitchen Chef Matt Welsch is preparing a special dish for purchase with all proceeds going back to Foster Hope Ohio Valley

The dish will be available to order 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

