WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Donors and supporters received their invitations in the mail to attend this year’s Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley’s Impact Breakfast.

CFOV honored them Wednesday morning at the breakfast in their honor because of the critical role they play in giving back to the Ohio Valley through their continued charitable donations over the years.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley has 280 different charitable funds that all serve different purposes, but together help create a stronger and vibrant Upper Ohio Valley.

We connect the donors who care about the causes that matter, and help individuals of all levels in this community give back to different nonprofits and other charitable causes through the creation of charitable funds and then we make grants from those funds into the community. Nick Musgrave, Director of Development Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

The Community Foundation serves eight counties in Ohio and West Virginia and last year those funds they received collectively granted $2.8 million back into our community.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley began in 1972.