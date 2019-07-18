Delayed budget bill awaits Governor’s desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — After a long struggle, the Ohio Budget bill is on its way to the desk of Governor Mike DeWine.

It’s a $69 billion dollar spending plan that will increase spending in education.

It will require more transparency for health care spending and will cut personal income taxes by four percent.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder said the budget helps better support Ohioans who aren’t addicted to drugs but have been affected by the opioid epidemic, such as boosting funding for foster care in response to increases in custody placements.

Ohio had been operating under a temporary 17 day budget after lawmakers missed the original deadline for the first time since 2009.