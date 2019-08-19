Delays, lane closures expected along I-470

Breaking News
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Division of Highways is reporting several lane closures along I-470 in the next few days.

Starting Monday evening, I-470 Eastbound from Exit 1 to Exit 2 will experience some lane closures.

I-470 Westbound will also see lane closures from Exit 5 to Exit 2.

Those closures will happen Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists on I-470 should expect more delays and possible lane closures, along with those traveling on Route 2.

Work will be done 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

