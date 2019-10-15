Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, Rachel’s on 16th

Rachel’s on 16th is one of four businesses presenting at this year’s Show of Hands.

Show of Hands is a crowd funded event where attendees vote for one project or business that is in need of funding.

Rachel’s on 16th is presenting in hopes of winning the votes to help fund a walk-in cooler/freezer.

Rachel’s has been using several residential refrigerators and freezers but are in need of more space to expand their menu with more options.

The other three businesses will be highlighted this week only on WTRF.com.