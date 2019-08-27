Breaking News
Disney reveals Emma Stone’s look as Cruella De Vil

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS (CNN) –Disney fans are getting their first look at the new punk rock look for Cruella De Vil.

Emma Stone plays the evil dog-napper in the upcoming movie “Cruella.”

It’s an origin story for the classic “101 Dalmations.”

The new look was unveiled at Disney’s D-23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Similar to the old character, Stone’s Cruella wears a two-toned black and white hairstyle, has red lips, and black eye makeup.

Instead of her signature fur coat, she’s wearing leather, head-to-toe.

Stone revealed the film will be set in London’s 1970’s punk rock era.

“Cruella” hits theaters on May 28th 2021.

