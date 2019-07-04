WHEELING- The New Martinsville legion baseball team hosted the Central Ontario Reds on day one of the Beast of the East Baseball tournament. The game was tied at 1 when Brendan Mirandy sent a grounder to left field that allowed New Martinsville to get a pair of runs on the board. New Martinsville jumped in front with the 3-1 lead. Later in the bottom of the 1st, New Martinsville pitcher, Ethan Greathouse sent a fly ball to center that allowed Caden Cisar to score. New Martinsville went on to win 9-7.