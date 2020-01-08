BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Often times, when you go to a sporting event you don’t see past the player’s physical ability. Many college athletes struggle day in and day out to maintain grades and get enough sleep, all while keeping up with their family and social life. Sometimes, the stress can be too much to handle. I spoke with one college hoops player who tells me life back home weighed heavy on his shoulders during their one and eleven start to the season.

The Bethany Bison Men’s basketball team has struggled kicking off their season. These men needed something to fuel their fire. That’s where Sophomore point guard Derek White Jr., better known as “DJ,” came in. He is one of The Herd’s most talented athletes, leading the PAC in assists, but also leading the team in something they need most—heart.