WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Impeachment—it’s a word our viewers have ingrained into their minds. It’s the talk of every town across the United States, and currently, it’s a special report across the nation. So, how will the impeachment trials on President Trump pan out, and how has it gone down in the past? We break that information down for you now.

Doctor Brian Fitzpatrick is the assistant political science professor at West Liberty University, and he has been following the impeachment trials since day one. At this point, he says it’s clear Mitch McConnell wants no witnesses for the trial, and twelve hours for each side to lay out their case starting at 1 P.M. But the senate hasn’t agreed.