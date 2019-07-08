CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Long-time State Treasurer John Perdue will seek a seventh term. He touts a returned property fund, and the “529-College Savings Accounts” for families, as his biggest accomplishments. Perdue is the only remaining Democrat among the state’s constitutional officers.

“It’s important to the party, yes, but it’s most important that people realize that I serve all the people. I’ve proved that. I think that’s why I won the last time,” said State Treasurer John Perdue, (D-West Virginia).