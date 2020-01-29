Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia vaccination rates among highest in the nation
Top Stories
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Boys charged for allegedly following TikTok trend, scorching outlets in school
President Trump signs USMCA trade agreement
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
AP source: Browns part ways with execs Wolf, Highsmith
Top Stories
Central’s Adam Murray signs with Baldwin Wallace University
Nailers Homestand Continues
Wheeling Park Sweeps John Marshall
Ferry defeats Central
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
Super January
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jan 29, 2020 / 06:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 / 06:34 PM EST
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Boys charged for allegedly following TikTok trend, scorching outlets in school
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce
President Trump signs USMCA trade agreement
Emily’s Noon weather update
West Virginia Department of Education seeks organization partners for summer lunch program
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
Kobe and Gianna Bryant took communion before fatal crash
Mailman pleads guilty to keeping undelivered mail in storage unit in Virginia Beach
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
Lawmaker introduces resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’
Boys charged for allegedly following TikTok trend, scorching outlets in school
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce
Trending Stories
Beech Bottom is experiencing a revitalization
Opening bids placed for new Belmont County court complex
West Virginia vaccination rates among highest in the nation
Former Brooke County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes
Possible confusion leads to spike in Google searches for ‘Corona beer virus’
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News