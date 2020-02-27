CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill to prevent a person's license from being suspended due to unpaid fines and court costs passed the West Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday with a 89-9 vote.

Lead sponsor of House Bill 4958, Del. Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, said the issue causes a dilemma for many people when they can’t work because their driver’s license has been suspended. He said the proposal is designed to help people who have made a mistake keep or find work while trying to pay the fines and fees associated with things like common traffic violations.