CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — Caelie Wilkes shared a shocking discovery on Facebook after discovering that the plant she’d been caring for, for two years was actually made of plastic.

She wrote: “I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.”