CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is working to ensure that the public and medical providers understand the current Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing criteria and the fact that supplies for such are not unlimited. Currently, COVID-19 testing is used in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state’s public health lab, West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services (OLS), is the primary facility for COVID-19 testing until commercial laboratories and hospitals develop testing capacity for COVID-19. The state public health lab has remained available 7 days a week to provide testing for any healthcare or public health provider submitting specimens. At present, all tests submitted to OLS are being processed within a 2-3-day timeframe, often earlier. Most states are seeing turnaround time increase as testing submissions rise and supplies remain on backorder.