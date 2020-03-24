WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) -- While Americans are being asked to work at home across the country, what about our members of Congress?

"There is no provision for remote voting. There hasn't been in the Senate and the House either for that matter, but I think everybody's trying to figure out how to stay connected," Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said. "(First) remotely and then ultimately, if necessary, to come back for votes to do it in a way that doesn't expose people to the potential of risk and harm."