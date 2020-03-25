Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Man and woman who tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus in Belmont County have recovered
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: First reported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County
Video
Wheeling Heritage announces Emergency COVID-19 grants
Video
Dr. Acton, Fran DeWine advocate for homemade masks
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch/More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 25, 2020 / 06:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 25, 2020 / 06:37 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Man and woman who tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus in Belmont County have recovered
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: First reported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County
Video
Wheeling Heritage announces Emergency COVID-19 grants
Video
Dr. Acton, Fran DeWine advocate for homemade masks
Video
Sheetz announces $3 raise for employees that are working through COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers, first responders
Video
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: New positive COVID-19 Coronavirus case in Belmont County
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Two positive cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Ohio County
Video
“We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.” Gov. DeWine inspires new Homage shirt for charity
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold 3 PM news conference on coronavirus
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Man and woman who tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus in Belmont County have recovered
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: First reported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County
Video
Wheeling Heritage announces Emergency COVID-19 grants
Video
Dr. Acton, Fran DeWine advocate for homemade masks
Video
Sheetz announces $3 raise for employees that are working through COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Trending Stories
Congressman Johnson (R-OH) praises Ohio-based manufacturers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Man and woman who tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus in Belmont County have recovered
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: First reported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County
Video
Dr. Acton, Fran DeWine advocate for homemade masks
Video
Sheetz announces $3 raise for employees that are working through COVID-19 outbreak
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News