CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The plan now is to still let people vote in-person for the May 12th primary, and to early vote in-person beginning April 29th. But the Secretary of State will now mail a postcard to all 1-point-2 million registered voters in the state, asking them if they’d like an absentee ballot so they can just vote by mail.

“You send that back in and then the clerk will send a ballot to you, and you vote your ballot. And we are encouraging people to vote early, to get on with this process. There’s no reason to wait until Election Day,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.