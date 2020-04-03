Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Mexico stops making Corona beer after brewer deemed non-essential in pandemic
Video
Hocking Hills State Park closed until further notice
Video
Pharmacy at Wheeling Hospital providing free, next-day deliveries
Video
WV native serving on U.S. Navy hospital ship in New York City
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Apr 3, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 3, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Friday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
Video
President Trump approves COVID-19 disaster declaration for West Virginia
Video
Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
Video
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19
Video
Walmart limits stores to one exit, one entrance amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Pennsylvania residents told to wear masks in public
Video
Ohio could release 38 state prisoners early in effort to fight COVID-19 in prisons
Video
Wheeling City Council converts to virtual meetings
Video
Mexico stops making Corona beer after brewer deemed non-essential in pandemic
Video
Pharmacy at Wheeling Hospital providing free, next-day deliveries
Video
WV native serving on U.S. Navy hospital ship in New York City
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
Video
President Trump approves COVID-19 disaster declaration for West Virginia
Video
Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
Video
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19
Video
Walmart limits stores to one exit, one entrance amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Trending Stories
CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
Video
About 38 employees at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital placed into quarantine
President Trump approves COVID-19 disaster declaration for West Virginia
Video
Utility shutoff scam reported in West Virginia
Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News