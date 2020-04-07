Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Sports
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
IRS warns of potential ‘stimulus check’ scam
Video
WesBanco Arena Shows Canceled, Others Postponed
Oglebay offers free rooms to front-line medical professionals during COVID-19
Video
Ohio animator creates ‘Dewine & Amy’ theme song
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animal Adoption Madness
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Weather By Heather Contest
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Apr 7, 2020 / 06:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2020 / 06:34 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Super Pink Moon: This week’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Workforce West Virginia ‘catching up really, really fast’ on unemployment claims
Video
Wheeling Right at Home offers free phone call check-ins
Video
No more booth sales; thousands of Girl Scout cookies waiting to be given to Ohio Valley essential workers
Video
Expanded stay-at-home order goes into effect; restaurants can sell ‘carryout’ alcohol in Ohio
Video
IRS warns of potential ‘stimulus check’ scam
Video
COVID-19 tests return negative for employees at Tony Teramana Cancer Center
Video
Gardening won’t give you COVID-19, says OSU Extension
Video
Annual race at Highlands moves online
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
West Liberty University to hold ‘virtual commencement’ for 2020 spring graduates
Video
Wetzel County school bus driver, crew discover house fire; save sleeping woman
Video
Student living in residence hall at Fairmont State University tests positive for COVID-19
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Workforce West Virginia ‘catching up really, really fast’ on unemployment claims
Video
Wheeling Right at Home offers free phone call check-ins
Video
No more booth sales; thousands of Girl Scout cookies waiting to be given to Ohio Valley essential workers
Video
Expanded stay-at-home order goes into effect; restaurants can sell ‘carryout’ alcohol in Ohio
Video
IRS warns of potential ‘stimulus check’ scam
Video
COVID-19 tests return negative for employees at Tony Teramana Cancer Center
Video
Trending Stories
Workforce West Virginia ‘catching up really, really fast’ on unemployment claims
Video
Wheeling Right at Home offers free phone call check-ins
Video
No more booth sales; thousands of Girl Scout cookies waiting to be given to Ohio Valley essential workers
Video
Expanded stay-at-home order goes into effect; restaurants can sell ‘carryout’ alcohol in Ohio
Video
IRS warns of potential ‘stimulus check’ scam
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News