CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — With the help of the National Guard, “Workforce West Virginia” has now processed a huge part of the backlog in unemployment claims. In March alone, more than 90,000 people in the Mountain State filed for jobless benefits compared to slightly more than 3,000 a year ago.

“I very, very proudly can tell you, that in one day, yesterday, we processed 28,500 of those claims. So we’re catching up and we’re catching up really, really fast,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.