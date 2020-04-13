OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The COVID-19 pandemic has vastly changed our way of life around the globe, posing major effects on the economy. Many are left without jobs, and restaurants have altered their way of operation. But what about small local businesses? How do they survive?7News spoke with local shop owners at the Highlands who are faced with these new challenges.

Frankly, small local businesses may be among the hardest hit from COVID-19 closures. Nini Zadrozny, the owner of Nini's Treasures, told 7News "still down with the sales, but we did have some deliveries that we did last week and we will continue to do that, gift cards are always a great way to go. My phone from the store has been forwarded to my cell phone so I am always taking calls and able to fill whatever they might need for a birthday gift, anniversary, because those things are still going on."