Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Brewing up new items for West Virginia Day
Top Stories
SR 7 to remain closed until further notice
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Douglass E. Harrison, Wheeling Hospital’s new chief executive officer
Mom sues West Virginia city police for fatally shooting son
Study: more pregnant women in us using pot
Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Top Stories
Roughriders to host Championship at WesBanco Arena
Roughriders Advance To AAL Championship
Roughriders Confident In Rematch With Ironmen
Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Posted:
Jun 20, 2019 / 10:45 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 20, 2019 / 10:45 PM UTC
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Brewing up new items for West Virginia Day
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
SR 7 to remain closed until further notice
Digital Exclusive: Douglass E. Harrison, Wheeling Hospital’s new chief executive officer
Study: more pregnant women in us using pot
Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland
New management agreement, CEO for West Virginia hospital
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Marvel vs DC, what side is West Virginia on?
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
SR 7 to remain closed until further notice
Digital Exclusive: Douglass E. Harrison, Wheeling Hospital’s new chief executive officer
Mom sues West Virginia city police for fatally shooting son
Veterinarian: Bulldog swallows 19 baby pacifiers
K9 officer helps uncover 186 pounds of meth, worth about $1 million
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News