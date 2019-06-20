WHEELING- Ohio Valley native and cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, CJ Goodwin will return to Wheeling for a day of giving back. On Saturday, June 29th, at 10.a.m. until 3 p.m., Goodwin will be hosting a football, basketball and cheerleading camp. Immediately after the camp, a block party will be held that's free to the community. The block party will offer free food and will conclude at 5 p.m. Goodwin says those who wish to register for the camp can do so by visiting https://www.pegafoundation.org/.