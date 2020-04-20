NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - The front lines are filled with nurses who we call heroes. They’re saving lives during the toughest times. Their medical knowledge goes way beyond the average person, which is one reason why they’re featured in many of our WTRF Highlighted Heroes. But one of those hero’s medical knowledge ranks him among 33 in the world. And he has no intentions of stopping there.

Mike Hughes started working for Air Evac Lifeteam in Wetzel County in 2015. And in just five years, he has accomplished a feat that is nearly unheard of. He has all five prestigious board certifications for emergency nursing, making him one of 33 in the world---something he describes as humbling.