Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Wesbanco opens doors to quarantine Wheeling Fire employees
Video
Ohio County reacts to WV schools closing for rest of academic year
Video
Ohio Valley Mall’s ‘Virtual Kids Club’
Video
OVMC to return federal grant money
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Apr 21, 2020 / 06:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2020 / 06:34 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Bass Pro Shops founder to donate 6,000 masks to Wheeling healthcare workers, first responders
DeWine forms ‘strike team’ to ensure maximum testing in Ohio
Video
New Orders: Everyone in Wheeling nursing homes now getting tested for COVID-19
Video
Wesbanco opens doors to quarantine Wheeling Fire employees
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
22 total inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Belmont Correctional Institution
Video
City of Wheeling responds to ACLU on homeless camp issue but future is unclear
Video
Ohio Congressman says stimulus checks aren’t a ‘fix-all’; it’s time to get back to work
Video
Coronavirus in WV: 15 new positive cases, no additional deaths reported
Video
Seven Marshall County residents have fully recovered from COVID-19
Video
Ohio County reacts to WV schools closing for rest of academic year
Video
OVMC to return federal grant money
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Bass Pro Shops founder to donate 6,000 masks to Wheeling healthcare workers, first responders
DeWine forms ‘strike team’ to ensure maximum testing in Ohio
Video
New Orders: Everyone in Wheeling nursing homes now getting tested for COVID-19
Video
Wesbanco opens doors to quarantine Wheeling Fire employees
Video
22 total inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Belmont Correctional Institution
Video
City of Wheeling responds to ACLU on homeless camp issue but future is unclear
Video
Trending Stories
Bass Pro Shops founder to donate 6,000 masks to Wheeling healthcare workers, first responders
DeWine forms ‘strike team’ to ensure maximum testing in Ohio
Video
New Orders: Everyone in Wheeling nursing homes now getting tested for COVID-19
Video
Wesbanco opens doors to quarantine Wheeling Fire employees
Video
22 total inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Belmont Correctional Institution
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News