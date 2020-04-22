CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 22, 2020, there have been 26,961 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 963 positive, 25,998 negative and 29 deaths.

Additional deaths that have been reported in an official capacity are an 85-year old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 69-year old woman from Barbour County. “Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”