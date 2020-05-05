CHARLESTON, W.Va – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved West Virginia’s application for Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) cards to support child nutrition needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the joint request was recently submitted by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR).

P-EBT was introduced as H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act as a solution that delivers nutrition assistance on an EBT card that families with school children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, can use to buy groceries when school is out of session due to a pandemic. If a child already qualified for free or reduced-price meals, or attends a Community Eligibility Provision school where everyone receives meals at no cost, no action is needed to receive the P-EBT benefit. Parents and guardians who care for school-age students who do not receive free or reduced-price school meals may apply for inclusion in this group by applying at schoolcafe.com.