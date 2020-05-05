WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - When Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan pulled over the driver of an SUV struggling to stay in their lane on I-15 Monday, he suspected the driver may be impaired or having a medical issue. But he was wrong.

Trooper Morgan said when he walked up to the window and saw the driver, it was among the strangest things he's seen in his 24 years of experience.