Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 6, 2020, there have been 56,085 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,276 positive, 54,809 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old female from Berkeley County. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the solemn news of another life lost to this pandemic. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.