Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
‘When can we come back in?’: Local food pantry now serving thousands of families
Video
To avoid exposing patients to the coronavirus, Med Express urges people to use telemedicine
Video
Tri-County Help Center one of 48 domestic violence shelters in Buckeye State to receive funding
Video
Man live-streamed chase, moments before he was killed in police shooting
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 06:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 06:34 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Man live-streamed chase, moments before he was killed in police shooting
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: positive test results remain below 2.3 %
Video
Local Businesses ready for Mothers Day weekend
Video
How will Ohio salons reopen while preventing spread of coronavirus?
Video
Coronavirus in Jefferson County: one new COVID-19 cases; 21 patients recovered
Video
Good Shepherd releases update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 4:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Video
Pregnant woman dies after being hit by officer’s car
Video
Gov. Wolf: Evictions, foreclosure ban extended into July
Video
Home invasion suspect says he re-entered home to find his car keys, murdered couple
Video
President Trump valet has coronavirus; President again tests negative
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Man live-streamed chase, moments before he was killed in police shooting
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: positive test results remain below 2.3 %
Video
Local Businesses ready for Mothers Day weekend
Video
How will Ohio salons reopen while preventing spread of coronavirus?
Video
Coronavirus in Jefferson County: one new COVID-19 cases; 21 patients recovered
Video
Trending Stories
‘When can we come back in?’: Local food pantry now serving thousands of families
Video
To avoid exposing patients to the coronavirus, Med Express urges people to use telemedicine
Video
Tri-County Help Center one of 48 domestic violence shelters in Buckeye State to receive funding
Video
Man live-streamed chase, moments before he was killed in police shooting
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: positive test results remain below 2.3 %
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News