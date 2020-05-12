Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Health officials offer serious advice as stay-at-home orders lift
Video
Vagabond Kitchen preps to open doors again
‘Opening West Virginia’: Special report to air, stream 7PM Wednesday
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County; 278 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue
Yes, We Are Here
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Gas prices near you
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Woman 2020
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
The Mel Robbins Show
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 12, 2020 / 06:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 12, 2020 / 06:38 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Health officials offer serious advice as stay-at-home orders lift
Video
Marshall Co. Courthouse set to reopen; most services remain online, by mail
Video
Ohio County jury duty back on, city building to turn away those without PPE
Video
More than 800 virus recoveries reported in West Virginia
Video
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
Video
Subfreezing temperatures killing the grapes at Black Sheep Vineyard
Video
‘Opening West Virginia’: Special report to air, stream 7PM Wednesday
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County; 278 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Ohio families to receive additional $300 in SNAP benefits to help feed children
Video
Massage, tattoo & piercing services resume Ohio May 15
Video
Governor Wolf to withhold state funding from businesses in Red Phase counties disobeying state orders
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Health officials offer serious advice as stay-at-home orders lift
Video
Marshall Co. Courthouse set to reopen; most services remain online, by mail
Video
Ohio County jury duty back on, city building to turn away those without PPE
Video
More than 800 virus recoveries reported in West Virginia
Video
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
Video
Trending Stories
Health officials offer serious advice as stay-at-home orders lift
Video
Marshall Co. Courthouse set to reopen; most services remain online, by mail
Video
Ohio County jury duty back on, city building to turn away those without PPE
Video
More than 800 virus recoveries reported in West Virginia
Video
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News