CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Lawmakers are back in town to wrap up a number of bills. But the big surprise was a last-minute bill submitted by Governor Justice, that would give the controversial Pleasants Power Station on Willow Island, a $12 million dollar tax break. Otherwise the coal-fired plant is scheduled close in 2022, costing the community hundreds of jobs.

“If that plant would close, it’s going to be very difficult for the county to survive a hit like that financially,” said Del. David Kelly, (R) Tyler-Pleasants.