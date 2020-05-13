MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - At this point—nearly everyone knows someone who has been affected by the coronavirus in some way. But one Marshall County man never thought it would affect him personally.

When the coronavirus broke, the older generation took precaution immediately. But for the younger generation—it was business as usual. But now, the CDC is reporting that ages 20 through 44 make up nearly one third of coronavirus patients. And Hunter Chambers is one of them.