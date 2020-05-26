WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - As work opens back up, with many Wheelingites veering alternate routes, the I-70 Bridges Project may have crossed your mind. Construction continues on after a brief pause from the pandemic, so is the westbound lane still on track to reopen?

District 6 Engineer Tony Clark says come the end of the summer, we’ll be moving to the next phase. Which is on time and a sigh of relief for many drivers.