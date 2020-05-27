WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Bar - restaurants across the Mountain State are now allowed to serve customers inside their establishments.

That's good news for many area establishments but owners say it's been hard to stay afloatLacey Santoine is the General Manager of Pickles in Fulton. She says the family business has lost as much as 80% of its volume over the past few months. She also says it's was strong community support that has allowed them to remain open.