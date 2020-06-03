STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - “The horrible and inexcusable death of Mr. George Floyd is indisputable proof that the cancer of racism continues to permeate our society. Any discrimination against our brothers and sisters, especially racial prejudice, is an active virus that poisons the life blood of any community and society. Together as we experience outrage resultant of Mr. Floyd’s death, we must confront the tragedy of racial injustice,” said Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton.

The bishop added, “The protests resulting from Mr. Floyd’s death are understandable as well as encouraged in the midst of what is meant to be a free American Society which promotes individual expression. However, those protests that degraded into violence should never be tolerated and in fact, provide an injustice to the victims of racial discrimination.