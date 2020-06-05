MORGANTOWN, W.VA. (WTRF) -- Students say they're on the fence about the coming fall semester following West Virginia University's announcement to host in-person classes with some new pandemic restrictions.

​WVU built a COVID-19 committee complete with a new set of rules from testing each student coming to campus, to wearing a mask in class. But, while some plans sound doable, there are hesitations about getting near 30,000 students on board. ​