Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Flag ceremony honors Army veteran’s family
Video
‘Line the Avenue’ protest held to honor Black Lives Matter
Video
Planning summer fun outside? Officials say stay away from fire hydrants
Video
Thousands of unemployment fraud cases mount in West Virginia
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jun 14, 2020 / 06:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2020 / 06:43 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
As economy reopens, importance of following guidelines increases
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Official: COVID outbreak at church in Marshall Co. resolved
Video
City Councilman seeks to declare Mac’s Club a ‘Public Nuisance’
Video
WPHS still a go for traditional commencement ceremony
Video
GOP Senator: Police should ban chokeholds
Video
‘Flood of Tears’ remembered 30 years later
Video
Baker Mayfield “absolutely” will kneel during national anthem
Video
George Floyd’s daughter offered full scholarship to Texas Southern University
Video
DHHR confirms coronavirus outbreak at church in Marshall County
Video
Flag ceremony honors Army veteran’s family
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
As economy reopens, importance of following guidelines increases
Video
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Official: COVID outbreak at church in Marshall Co. resolved
Video
City Councilman seeks to declare Mac’s Club a ‘Public Nuisance’
Video
WPHS still a go for traditional commencement ceremony
Video
GOP Senator: Police should ban chokeholds
Video
Trending Stories
As economy reopens, importance of following guidelines increases
Video
Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee crash
Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Flag Day: A brief history of the holiday
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News