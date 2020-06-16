TULSA, Okla. -- An Oklahoma father arrested after his two young children were found dead inside a hot truck over the weekend has been released after surveillance video showed the kids getting into the vehicle on their own, KJRH reported.

Dustin Lee Dennis, who was facing second-degree murder charges, told police he went to a convenience store with the children and returned home to take a nap, according to KJRH. He said he fell asleep for four to five hours and awoke to find 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Teagan in the truck.