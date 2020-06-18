Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
What’s an outbreak? Clarifying the facts of COVID-19
Video
Taking it slow: Which states slowed down the most during COVID-19
Video
Wheeling Health Right provides mental health services thanks to new partnerships
Video
WVU responds to petition wanting increased action on fighting racism
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jun 18, 2020 / 06:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2020 / 06:42 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
What’s an outbreak? Clarifying the facts of COVID-19
Video
Taking it slow: Which states slowed down the most during COVID-19
Video
Wheeling Health Right provides mental health services thanks to new partnerships
Video
Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Mrs. Butterworth’s changing brand amid racial protests
Video
WV reaches 2,400 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Parents accused of leaving son with disabilities to live alone for more than a month
Video
High school student charged in murder of transgender woman
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Atlanta officers stopped responding to calls after fellow officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks, report says
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
What’s an outbreak? Clarifying the facts of COVID-19
Video
Taking it slow: Which states slowed down the most during COVID-19
Video
Wheeling Health Right provides mental health services thanks to new partnerships
Video
Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Trending Stories
What’s an outbreak? Clarifying the facts of COVID-19
Video
Good Shepherd Nursing Home Welcoming Back Visitors
Wheeling Health Right provides mental health services thanks to new partnerships
Video
WVU responds to petition wanting increased action on fighting racism
Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News