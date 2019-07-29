Breaking News
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and mild, Lows 66-70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 78-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

