(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and mild, Lows 66-70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 78-80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker