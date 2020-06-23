Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Ohio County Schools Launches Plan to Address Racial Issues
Video
Robert E. Lee High School athlete refuses to wear jersey unless name is changed
Gallery
Portable ice system still to be used at Wesbanco Arena
Video
Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jun 23, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Portable ice system still to be used at Wesbanco Arena
Video
Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Wheeling
Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas
Video
DeWine wants to bring Space Force to Dayton area
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Belmont County Health Department addresses reports that patients are still working out in public
Video
Extra $600 unemployment pay set to end next month
Video
Ohio police who were called on kids playing football in street respond by joining in game
Video
Man pulls officer from burning cruiser: ‘We had to get him out’
Video
Police video reportedly shows different side to Columbus protester viral video
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Portable ice system still to be used at Wesbanco Arena
Video
Woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Wheeling
Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas
Video
DeWine wants to bring Space Force to Dayton area
Video
Belmont County Health Department addresses reports that patients are still working out in public
Video
Trending Stories
I-70 Bridges Project coming along
Video
Robert E. Lee High School athlete refuses to wear jersey unless name is changed
Gallery
Portable ice system still to be used at Wesbanco Arena
Video
Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News