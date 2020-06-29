CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Monday evening that they had completed the investigation of COVID-19 case discrepancies in Randolph County that lead to the resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp.

According to DHHR officials, the investigation, which was ordered by Gov. Jim Justice last week after the number of active COVID-19 cases in Randolph County were found to be much lower than shown on the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, has found that the DHHR electronic case surveillance system was not updated with recovered case data from the local health departments and that DHHR did not follow up with local health departments to routinely verify recovered cases of COVID-19.