Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
DHHR completes investigation into active COVID-19 case discrepancy
Video
Eight years later: the Derecho Storm and the changes AEP has made
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine: Increased testing doesn’t completely explain rise in COVID-19 cases
Video
WVU men’s basketball player tests positive for COVID-19
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jun 29, 2020 / 06:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 29, 2020 / 06:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
DHHR completes investigation into active COVID-19 case discrepancy
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wellsburg fireworks to kick off Independence Day weekend
RV sales rise dramatically as people choose self-contained vacationing
Video
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from state flag
Video
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say
Video
Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
Video
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump, asks Interpol to help
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR provides 10 AM COVID-19 update
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
DHHR completes investigation into active COVID-19 case discrepancy
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wellsburg fireworks to kick off Independence Day weekend
RV sales rise dramatically as people choose self-contained vacationing
Video
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from state flag
Video
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Video
Trending Stories
DHHR completes investigation into active COVID-19 case discrepancy
Video
Eight years later: the Derecho Storm and the changes AEP has made
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine: Increased testing doesn’t completely explain rise in COVID-19 cases
Video
WVU men’s basketball player tests positive for COVID-19
Moundsville PD investigating recent vandalism
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News