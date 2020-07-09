The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) announced a partnership with San Francisco-based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER and the gas station video giant, GSTV, to feature missing children on gas pump video screens in markets across the U.S.

This is all part of the “Runaway Train” music video campaign that launched last year, remaking the 1993 hit song and featuring missing children based on the viewer’s location.