COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The minority health strikeforce established by Ohio in April will release its final report Thursday, and as a result, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a plan to implement the suggestions in the report to fight health disparities among the Black community.

“It is wrong that in Ohio today, the overall life expectancy of African-American Ohioans is four years shorter than a white Ohioan,” DeWine said during his Thursday coronavirus briefing. “It’s wrong that African-American Ohioans have a higher rate of heart disease, higher rates of hypertension and diabetes.”