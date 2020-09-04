AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- Ja’lena Waite was born four months premature and died April 21, weighing less than 2 pounds. Her mother Jessica Palmer remembered doctors and nurses at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora kindly telling her she didn’t have to make any fast decisions about her daughter’s remains.

“Everybody told me, 'Take your time, take your time. We're here for you -- she's safe.' Everyone that I talked to told me that,” said Palmer.