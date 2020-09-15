Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
From car seats to cribs: How to choose the safest products for your baby
Video
Top Stories
“A tragedy for our kids”: Sheriff wants PROs reinstated at Brooke County Schools
Veteran’s obituary says he wasn’t “a sucker or a loser”
President Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts
Video
Lebron James challenged to match reward to capture gunman who ambushed deputies
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
What elbow problem? Roethlisberger quiets doubters in opener
Top Stories
On the North Shore, a revitalized neighborhood goes quiet
Rolling Reds in position to win series with Pirates
Paden City Wildcats; DeFelice Brothers Pizza Team of the Week
Video
Moustakas homers as Reds sweep Pirates with 9-4 win
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 15, 2020 / 06:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2020 / 06:28 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Record-Breaking Atlantic Hurricane Season Continues to Produce Storms
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
From car seats to cribs: How to choose the safest products for your baby
Video
Sen. Capito tests negative for coronavirus
Video
“A tragedy for our kids”: Sheriff wants PROs reinstated at Brooke County Schools
President Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts
Video
Black Lives Matter mural in Massachusetts vandalized one day after its completion
Video
Connecticut sets $100 fine for anyone not wearing a mask
Video
Is your child going back to school? WV DHHR releases new map with “gold” advisory
Video
Sen. Capito being tested for coronavirus
Video
Gov. Justice changes the WV color-coded map
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 4 new COVID related deaths; 156 new cases
Video
Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
From car seats to cribs: How to choose the safest products for your baby
Video
Sen. Capito tests negative for coronavirus
Video
“A tragedy for our kids”: Sheriff wants PROs reinstated at Brooke County Schools
President Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts
Video
Black Lives Matter mural in Massachusetts vandalized one day after its completion
Video
Trending Stories
West Liberty University moves up in US News rankings
Another needle found in McMechen
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports four new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County
Sen. Capito tests negative for coronavirus
Video
“A tragedy for our kids”: Sheriff wants PROs reinstated at Brooke County Schools
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News