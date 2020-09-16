OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) -- Ohio County is now gold just a day after Governor Justice added the color to the county Covid-tracking map. Gold is one step above yellow but it's not at the stage where you need to take aggressive action…. yet. But here's the tricky part… Ohio County has been yellow on the education map despite the DHHR map fluctuation.

Here's the difference: The DHHR map gives you a gauge of what's happening daily; and can limit activity for the general public. But the school map is decided for the whole week, so to not constantly jump back-and-forth.