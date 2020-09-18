Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
At least 20 people expected in Recovery and Prevention Rally; anyone in West Virginia can take part
Top Stories
Are you a game changer? Virtual summit to empower students to make healthy choices
Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus
Second stimulus checks: Lawmakers leave for weekend without deal in sight
Video
CDC reverses course, says people without symptoms should be tested
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Week 4: Ohio Valley Football Results
Top Stories
Steelers RB Conner: balky ankle heading in right direction
Browns showcase offense’s huge potential in bounce-back win
Cards staff faces more DH strain with Pirates next
Mayfield throws 2 TD passes, Browns hold off Burrow, Bengals
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 18, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Are you a game changer? Virtual summit to empower students to make healthy choices
Second stimulus checks: Lawmakers leave for weekend without deal in sight
Video
CDC reverses course, says people without symptoms should be tested
Video
Governor DeWine releases Ohio Halloween celebration guidelines
Video
Tickets for the Polar Express go on sale next week
Video
Woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
Video
WV DHHR / Department of Education releases updated color-coded maps
Video
Woman told officer ‘ I have to poop so bad’ before high-speed chase
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 253 new cases
Video
AG Morrisey: City Police Reforms Must Not Run Afoul of State Code
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Are you a game changer? Virtual summit to empower students to make healthy choices
Second stimulus checks: Lawmakers leave for weekend without deal in sight
Video
CDC reverses course, says people without symptoms should be tested
Video
Governor DeWine releases Ohio Halloween celebration guidelines
Video
Tickets for the Polar Express go on sale next week
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling Attorney/Small Businesses file lawsuit against Gov. Justice
At least 20 people expected in Recovery and Prevention Rally; anyone in West Virginia can take part
Trinity Health System opens new positions; virtual career fair
Jefferson County DJFS reopening children’s home
Are you a game changer? Virtual summit to empower students to make healthy choices
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News