Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: “Keepin’ it Local” on National Drink Beer Day
Video
Top Stories
Man arrested after Pittsburgh high-speed chase ended in Belmont County had just been released from jail
Video
Pres. Trump announces shipment of millions of coronavirus tests to states
President Trump claims he paid ‘millions’ in taxes despite returns showing he paid $750 in 2016, no taxes some years
WV Dept. of Education releases COVID-19 outbreak list
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
WVU will welcome fans back to game on Oct. 17 at limited capacity
Top Stories
Steelers playing well in all areas during 3-0 start
Browns lose returner Natson for season with knee injury
Indians rally past Pirates, will host Yankees in playoffs
Steelers stay perfect, keep Texans winless in 28-21 victory
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 28, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2020 / 06:33 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Digital Exclusive: “Keepin’ it Local” on National Drink Beer Day
Video
‘It’s discouraging’: Porn, racial slurs posted during church service on Zoom
Video
WV Dept. of Education releases COVID-19 outbreak list
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
Jury finds white nationalist guilty of rape threat
Video
Wheeling Central student tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 164 cases
Video
Bidens to visit eastern Ohio/ western PA during train tour this week
Video
Authorities: Man requested money to shoot police
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Digital Exclusive: “Keepin’ it Local” on National Drink Beer Day
Video
‘It’s discouraging’: Porn, racial slurs posted during church service on Zoom
Video
WV Dept. of Education releases COVID-19 outbreak list
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
Live
Trending Stories
Corpus Christi students offer a helping hand on Good Neighbor Day
WVU will welcome fans back to game on Oct. 17 at limited capacity
Accident on I-470 near St. Clairsville
Closed for two weeks, Marshall County Health Department now back open!
Video
OVRTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19; Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports four new cases
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News