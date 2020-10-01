Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling Health Right hosts “Falling for Fall” health fair
Video
Top Stories
Warriors in Pink kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Buckeye Local South Elementary adjusting to temporary classrooms
Video
Indian Creek students become part of their school’s framework
Video
Student receives big honor as a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Delegate
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
OHSAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets
Top Stories
Titans back to waiting after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers
West Virginia wary of Baylor multitasker Ebner and the Bears
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NFL: Steelers-Titans postponed after positive virus tests
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Harvest Moon to appear in the sky tonight
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Health Right hosts “Falling for Fall” health fair
Video
Warriors in Pink kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Buckeye Local South Elementary adjusting to temporary classrooms
Video
Indian Creek students become part of their school’s framework
Video
Student receives big honor as a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Delegate
Video
Changes to Ohio Valley Mall’s “Kindness Month”
Video
Harvest Moon to appear in the sky tonight
Video
Trump insists he’s always denounced white supremacist groups
Video
Man charged with abuse of a corpse faced an extradition hearing this morning.
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Army veteran says he was fired for refusing to remove BLM mask: ‘There’s nothing political about it’
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Health Right hosts “Falling for Fall” health fair
Video
Warriors in Pink kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Buckeye Local South Elementary adjusting to temporary classrooms
Video
Indian Creek students become part of their school’s framework
Video
Student receives big honor as a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Delegate
Video
Trending Stories
Warriors in Pink kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Buckeye Local South Elementary adjusting to temporary classrooms
Video
Changes to Ohio Valley Mall’s “Kindness Month”
Video
Harvest Moon to appear in the sky tonight
Video
New Martinsville School employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News