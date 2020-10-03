WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - For most of 2020, the coronavirus cast a shadow over the presidential campaign between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but Mr. Trump's positive test result this week has pushed the virus directly into center stage for the final month of the campaign.

While we know that the president and first lady have gone into isolation and that initial results from Biden are negative, we don't know a lot about how the White House will function and how the complexion of the race will change between now and November 3rd. Here are a few lingering unanswered questions that voters may want to keep an eye on: